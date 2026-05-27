Missing 12-year-old Georgia girl found safe in another state; driver charged

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 12-year-old girl who disappeared from the Mt. Airy area on Thursday was safely recovered in Florida, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators learned she had left with someone in a vehicle and may have been headed for the Georgia coast.

License plate information for the vehicle was entered into the Flock Safety license plate reader system and cell phone pings were initiated.

Both the vehicle and the cell phone were subsequently located in the same area of eastern Florida near Daytona Beach, around 500 miles from her home.

Lt. Justin Williams of the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office coordinated the recovery efforts with his counterpart at the Daytona Beach Police Department.

“Within 15 minutes, they had the vehicle stopped and had confirmed that the female was safe and the driver was in custody,” Williams said.

Habersham County Sheriff’s Office credited technology, combined with

“This is what Flock Safety is designed for,” Sheriff Robin Krockum said. “Flock LPR cameras only capture vehicle data and do not collect personal information, facial recognition, or anything tied to individuals. But today a 12-year-old is back safe with her family thanks to our ability to access vehicle information through that system.”

Tyler Williamson was taken into custody and charged with interstate interference with custody. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

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