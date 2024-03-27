Midwives face issues with the state while trying to open birthing center for underserved women

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Some certified nurse midwives who delivered babies at Atlanta Medical Center want to help underserved women in South Fulton County.

The midwives have been trying to open their own birthing center for two years, but they’ve run into some obstacles.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was live in South Fulton County on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. with the one thing they need to open a birth center in East Point...a certificate from the state.

The state has certain requirements for anyone who wants to open a birth center, including a certificate of need from the state.

But right now, many believe there are too many restrictions that stop private practices from opening. Governor Brian Kemp could change that by signing a bill that’s currently on his desk.

Chris Denson, the director of policy and research with the Georgia Public Policy Foundation, believes free standing birth centers, like the one being renovated in East Point, should be able to serve communities where pregnant women may not be able to get themselves to a hospital.

He said House Bill 1339 would lighten restrictions and make it possible.

“We expect the governor would sign the bill,” said Denson.

Both houses passed the bill last week.

“The senate amended that added some language to get rid of the cert of need requirement for birth centers in order to reduce some of the regulatory barriers these birth centers face as they try to enter the market. And while the over all bill did not go as far as we’d like, were very encouraged to see that eliminating the CON for birth centers was included in the final bill that passed both chambers that’s not waiting the governor’s signature,” according to a Zoom meeting.

Lynette Allen-Pye, a certified midwife who has been delivering babies for 30 years.

She said the certificate was supposed to help by regulating new birth centers, but in this case, it’s hurting the community.

TRENDING STORIES:

“They just have so many restrictions. Right here in Georgia there are only three free standing birth centers. In Texas there are 92, California 56,” said Allen-Pye.

“They should have a right to say what they want and how they want it as long as it’s safe for mommy and safe for baby, and that’s what we’re here for,” said Marsha Ford, another certified midwife.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Kemp’s office but has not heard back.

The restrictions surrounding the bill have not been changed in 18-years, but many people who have been fighting for the amendment to the bill believe its going to happen this time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Car crashes into Duluth apartment building

©2023 Cox Media Group