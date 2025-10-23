Michael Penix Jr. says he feels good despite bone bruise in his leg as Falcons prepare for Dolphins

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are looking to get back on track this Sunday as the free-falling Miami Dolphins (1-6) come to town.

The Falcons are dealing with a few injuries, including Michael Penix Jr. as the quarterback deals with a bone bruise in his leg. Atlanta held a walk-through practice at its Flowery Branch training facility on Wednesday.

“I feel good right now,” Penix said Wednesday. “Obviously at the end of the game I did get up a little bit slow, but I feel good and continue to get better each and every day and just making sure I’m monitoring it the right way, but I do feel good.”

Penix Jr. was also asked what he wants to improve on over the final 11 games of the season.

“Winning. We gotta win. Obviously on the offensive side of the ball, I touch the ball every play. I gotta figure out a way to help us win,” he said.

If Penix Jr. can’t go, then the Falcons will turn to former starter Kirk Cousins. His only appearance this season has been in the loss to Carolina last month.

“He prepares every single day like a starter. He’s the ultimate pro,” head coach Raheem Morris said.

The Falcons do know they will be without linebacker Divine Deablo. He fractured his arm in Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers and will miss a few games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

