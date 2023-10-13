Metro’s oldest, largest Jewish congregation ‘being extra careful’ with more security on site

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Jewish communities and faith centers around the metro are taking extra precautions today after reports of the Hamas militant group calling on its supporters worldwide to commit acts of violence.

Atlanta police and other local police departments have confirmed they are increasing patrols. There have not been any specifically local threats.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach reported live outside the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta in Dunwoody, where a spokesperson says they have more security today.

Safety and security are also a top priority at Congregation Beth Jacob in DeKalb County, the metro’s oldest and largest orthodox Jewish congregation of more than 500 families.

Besides a gate and cameras, security patrols the campus Friday in a vest with rifles.

“We’re not terribly panicked or deeply concerned, we’re just being extra careful,” Senior Rabi Ilan Feldman told Gehlbach.

Feldman says they’re doing whatever is necessary to secure the synagogue and school. But his message is to remain calm.

The National Security Council and Ministry of Foreign Affairs put out a warning that Jews and Israelis in the United States could be targeted today

While there are no specific threats locally, the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta enhanced security measures just as a precaution.

At Beth Jacob, they will still gather and worship this Sabbath, starting Friday night.

“We’re certainly not going to allow the specter of terror to limit our connection to our faith, to practicing, and connecting to each other. We can’t let them win,” Feldman said.

Families from Israel and Gaza react to war

