‘I’m sad, deeply sad:’ Local families from Gaza and Israel with loved ones overseas react to war

ATLANTA — The airstrikes are expected to continue and the U.S. plans to start evacuating American citizens on Friday.

The death toll is more than 2,700, including hundreds of children in both Israel and Gaza.

In Metro Atlanta, one Jewish Community Center said it’s increasing security in response to those expected protests. They said there have not been any threats and are doing it out of an abundance of caution.

So many people in Metro Atlanta have lost loved ones in this war.

“First and foremost, I’m talking to you, I’m sad, deeply sad,” said Najati Omar Masseoud.

That’s the only way 82-year-old Masseoud said he can describe his feelings when talking about the war in Israel.

He currently lives in Metro Atlanta but he’s from Gaza and his family is still there.

“The daughter of my cousin, her house was destroyed. She was injured. This was the day before yesterday. Her son was 23 years old...he was killed. His baby girl was also killed,” said Masseoud.

Masseoud said many people are concerned about what’s going on in Israel but there are innocent people in Gaza who have been hurt and killed as well.

He said there are no winners.

“They have nothing. No house and no clothes,” he said.

Jordan Sokolic lives in Israel but is currently visiting family here in Atlanta.

“This is the season of many holidays,” said Sokolic.

He found out about the war from a cell phone video of his neighborhood in Israel.

“To be honest. I didn’t believe what I saw, or what I heard,” he said.

Sokolic said death and destruction are everywhere.

“Unfortunately, I have friends who are at funerals today. It’s going to be very hard in Israel, which hasn’t been affected directly by this massacre, by this Terrorist attack. It’s like ten 9-11′s in Israel,” Sokolic said.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was in Tel Aviv to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pledge support to Israel.

The U.S. is helping with intelligence and planning but there is no plan to put troops on the ground there.

Police departments are on high alert for threats of violence ahead of Friday as cities across the country are preparing for Pro-Palestinian protests.

