2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 3 PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 07: (L-R) Executive producers Don Argott and Sheena Joyce, documentarian Marc Tyler Nobleman, granddaughter of Bill Finger, Athena Finger, and Finger family attorney Alethia Mariotta from Hulu's Original Series 'Batman & Bill' speak onstage during Hulu's 2017 Winter TCA Tour at Langham Hotel on January 7, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)