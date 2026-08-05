Metro Atlanta shoppers help raise $128K to fight childhood hunger

ATLANTA, Ga. — Metro Atlanta shoppers helped raise more than $128,000 to fight childhood hunger this summer, far surpassing the campaign’s original goal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kroger’s Atlanta Division announced Tuesday that customers and employees raised the money during its “Kick Hunger to the Sidelines” campaign, which ran from June through July. Customers donated by rounding up their purchases at checkout.

The campaign raised more than two-and-a-half times its original goal of $50,000.

The money will be split among eight nonprofit organizations that provide food assistance to children and families across Georgia, eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

Several Georgia organizations will receive funding, including MUST Ministries, Caring For Others, Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Golden Harvest Food Bank, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.

“Kroger customers and associates once again demonstrated the tremendous impact we can make when we work together,” Victoria Boone, communications and public affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said in a statement.

Kroger said the donations will help support programs that provide meals and other resources to children facing food insecurity.

The campaign is part of the company’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, which aims to reduce hunger and food waste in the communities it serves.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group