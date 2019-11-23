Metro Atlanta girl to be remembered on Rose Parade float on New Year's Day

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Family and friends of a 4-year-old Griffin girl who died after a May 2018 car accident will gather Monday to finish a floragraph — a photograph made of flowers — that will be part of the 2020 Rose Parade.
A decorating event for the floragraph for Imma Rose Lockridge, who died after being declared clinically brain dead from injuries sustained in the crash, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Haisten Funeral Home, 1745 S Zack Hinton Parkway, in McDonough.
Haisten and LifeLink of Georgia are supporting the floragraph for Imma, which will be included on a Donate Life float at the 131st annual Rose Parade in Pasadena on Jan. 1.
Imma's father, Paul Lockridge, donated his daughter's organs shortly after her passing. Imma's mother, Sara, also died after the accident.
The float, themed "Light in the darkness," will highlight the power of unity, light and love, supporters of the effort said in a press release. It will feature 44 floragraph portraits that honor the lives of deceased organ and tissue donors and raise awareness for the need for organ, eye and tissue donations.
Born Oct. 29, 2013, Imma was the youngest of three children and quickly became a family star, supporters of her floragraph said. Family and friends referred to her as "little angel" because of her sweet personality and curious disposition. She loved to sing and dance and, even at the young age of 4, picked out her own clothes, they said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}