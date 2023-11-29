Metro Atlanta elementary school student body-slammed in cafeteria, family says

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman said a student body-slammed her nephew at a Rockdale County elementary school -- and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Shoal Creek Elementary Wednesday, where the boy suffered a serious eye injury during the attack on Nov. 27. He was rushed to the hospital, where he had to have a CT scan.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News is not identifying the child because he is a minor, but Washington spoke to his aunt. She also asked not to be identified because she works at a local school.

“There’s damage to his eyelid. It’s severely swollen,” she said. “He cannot see out of it. It’s close shut.”

Video captured the incident, but the school district would not release the video to Channel 2 Action News.

TRENDING STORIES:

“He was being chased around the school, around the cafeteria for a matter of minutes,” the aunt said. “And the kid got him and body-slammed him on the table.”

The boy’s aunt believes her nephew has suffered months of bullying and that some of the school administrators were aware and did nothing. School administrators sent Washington a statement, reading:

“There is one student who is being disciplined in accordance with our student code of conduct.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

His aunt said discipline only goes so far.

“He’s a scholar student. He’s an athlete. He has not gotten into any type of trouble,” his aunt said. “We are highly concerned about the negligence and how he’s been crying out for help since the beginning at this school.”

The school district did not comment on the bullying allegations.

The child is recovering, but still can’t open his eye. His mother plans to take him to an eye specialist and remove him from the school district.

Third defendant sentenced in New Year’s Eve shooting that killed 15-year-old

©2023 Cox Media Group