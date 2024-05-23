Memorial Day travel: Whether you’re flying or driving, here’s what you need to know

ATLANTA — The Memorial Day holiday weekend is expected to set two travel records in Atlanta starting Thursday.

Whether you’re flying or hitting the roads, Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer looked into what you should know in order to plan a smooth trip.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

AAA reports road trips are expected to set a record with about 38 million traveling by car. In metro Atlanta, avoid getting on the road between noon and 7 p.m. on Thursday or Friday. Those are expected to be the most congested times.

Gas prices have remained steady at prices similar to this time last year.

Gas prices have been ticking down in recent days and they really remained steady over the past month or so,” said AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz.

Right now, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Georgia is $3.61. You can click here to see the average prices county-by-county.

TRENDING STORIES:

If you’re renting a car, book now. Hertz reports Atlanta is one of the top five cities with the highest demand.

At the airport, Channel 2 Action News got inside access with Transportation Security Administration. TSA officer Briana Anderson had this advice for travelers.

“If you’re trying to get through TSA, just make sure that you double check your bags and make sure you don’t have any large liquids, any large toothpaste. And make sure you listen and we’ll get you right through the day,” Anderson told Stouffer.

The TSA says their goal for getting passengers through security is 30 minutes in general security, 10 minutes through precheck. The standard recommendation is to arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta airport already starting to prepare for busy Memorial Day, start of summer travel season

©2024 Cox Media Group