Mega Millions' $421M jackpot is fifth largest

    By: Steve Burns | The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - Only one of the big lottery jackpots is in triple figures now, but it’s in select company.

    The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $421 million, the fifth-largest prize in its history, lottery officials said.

    The winning numbers from Friday's drawing are: 59-53-23-4-8 Powerball: 17

    The jackpot has rolled over 21 times since Jan. 9.

    A jackpot winner could choose an annuity prize that would be paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments. Or the winner could take the cash option, which is about $250 million. 

    Powerball, which has its next drawing Saturday night, is at $54 million.

