Medical marijuana expansion bill at a make-or-break moment for Georgia

ATLANTA - A vote on a bill to allow some farmers to grow medical marijuana in Georgia got yanked back at the last minute Monday when it hit some political speedbumps.
The bill's sponsor and families dependent on THC oil are now scrambling to get it to a vote Tuesday.
Crossover day is Thursday. If a bill doesn’t get voted out of one chamber or the other, it’s pretty much dead for the year.
The bill would allow certain Georgia farmers to grow medical marijuana. It is legal to possess, with a special card, medical cannabis oil in Georgia. However, it is illegal to grow it here and it’s illegal to bring it across state lines.
We're hearing from supporters of the bill, on Channel 2 Action News This Mornings.
RELATED STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}