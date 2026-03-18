Meals on Wheels Atlanta serves hundreds of seniors. The need for help is growing

ATLANTA — As you sit down for dinner this week, imagine the hundreds of seniors in metro Atlanta who don’t have the money to afford meals or the ability to prepare them because of an illness or disability.

Meals on Wheels Atlanta is marking its annual Week of Meals, a time to highlight the growing need for food and connection among seniors.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer rode along with volunteers who delivered more than just lunch.

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On a busy morning in Atlanta, Frank and Serene Ballew hit the road with a simple mission to deliver meals and check on neighbors who might otherwise go unseen. For many seniors, a knock on the door is about more than food. It’s about connection.

Meals on Wheels Atlanta serves hundreds of seniors every week. Many of them live alone on fixed incomes or with disabilities. But that need is growing and so are the challenges.

“It was kind of interesting because when you first go, you really don’t know what to expect. But when you get there, you really see the people are very needy and that they are very happy to be able to get food,” Frank Ballew said.

Serene Ballew, who has volunteer since 2024, said she is grateful she can do something so special to help others. She worries when her regular clients don’t answer the door.

“Why is this important to you?” Greer asked her.

“Well, I’m retired. Watching a lot of TV. So I thought, well, I need to give it back to society,” she replied.

Meals on Wheels Atlanta currently has 800 seniors on the waiting list to get nutritionally-tailored meals, so the need if greater than every before.

You can click here to donate directly on the Meals on Wheels Atlanta website.

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