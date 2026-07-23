Mattie’s Call: Missing 77-year-old may have boarded MARTA

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a 77-year-old man with dementia who was last seen leaving a hospital in DeKalb County.

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Police are searching for Steve Chang, who was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday on North Decatur Road.

Investigators said Chang left Emory DeKalb Hospital and may have boarded a MARTA train or bus.

Chang is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and khaki pants.

Chang has dementia, and police are asking the public to be on the lookout for him and contact authorities immediately if he is seen.

Anyone with information about Chang’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

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