Mattie’s Call issued for woman with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder

ATLANTA — A Mattie’s Call has been activated by Atlanta police for Victoria Young, 21.
Young has been diagnosed with developmental delay disorder, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.
If you have seen her or have information on her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
Established by the Georgia General Assembly in 2006, Mattie’s Call is an emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons.
The alert is an investigative tool that can be activated only by a local law enforcement agency.
