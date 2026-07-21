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Masters tickets application emails are going out. What to do if you haven’t gotten one

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
The Masters - Round One AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Directional signage is seen near the 13th hole during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It’s that time of year when people who applied for coveted Masters Tournament tickets learn if they won the lottery or not.

Augusta National sent out emails on Monday for the 2027 Masters Tournament, Women’s Amateur and Drive and the Chip and Putt National Finals. The emails let applicants know if their entry was selected or not.

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Most applicants are likely to get the rejection email, which can be painful for those who apply year after year. But for the few lucky winners, their dreams of walking along one of golf’s most famous courses will come true.

If your application was accepted, payments are due in August and you will receive your tickets in March. Resales are not allowed.

If you haven’t received an email yet, you don’t have to wait for it. You can simply log into your Masters ticket application account to find out if you won or lost.

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