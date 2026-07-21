SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey tackles expanding schedule, future of SEC Championship in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey kicked off the 2026 SEC Media Days in Tampa.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo was there as Sankey spoke for about 45 minutes on the state of college football from the Protect College Sports Act, NIL and College Football Playoff expansion.

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He also talked about the SEC Championship Game. The big question: Should it remain in the 12-team format?

"I think that even the move to 12 has created pressure around championship games. And we’ve talked through the factors," Sankey said. “And we have some time. we will have a conference championship game the first Saturday in December of 2026. We have contracts and plans in place well beyond that, but we have time for consideration. And one of the factors for us is what will happen with that college football playoff."

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Sankey also discussed the SEC adding a ninth conference game and how it makes the path to the College Football Playoff National Championship even harder. However, the commissioner has the utmost confidence in his conference.

“No one has created the kind of weekly competition that exists in the Southeastern Conference. It’s competition that our fans will experience every week. Because we believe we’re the best conference in college football," Sankey said.

One stat that Sankey loved sharing on Monday: SEC football programs average 80,000 fans per game. He says that’s the highest average attendance for any sport league in the world.

He called that the stat of the summer.

Coming up on Tuesday: University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will take the podium.

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