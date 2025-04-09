The Masters: The magic of Augusta National is still there 6 months after Hurricane Helene

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Augusta National is known for its amazing azaleas, challenging greens and towering pine trees.

But when Hurricane Helene tore through the Southeast last fall, the club reportedly lost hundreds of trees throughout the course — but the spirit of Augusta National remained.

Chip Kern has been coming to the Masters for 28 years. He told Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo that he noticed the changes right away.

“16 Lost trees behind it, 15 dramatically two trees are gone— it’s going to be really interesting to see how they play it,” Kern said.

John Easley is attending his first Masters. He couldn’t point out any major differences walking around the course — he’s just in awe that crews were able to get the course ready in time for the first grand slam major of the year.

“It’s just pristine here. You can’t tell that one of the worst disasters that came through the United States came through this area,” Easley said. “Walking around here at Augusta, it’s amazing what they’ve done.”

While most patrons might not notice any significant changes to the golf course after Helene, players like Jon Rahm said they really need to go out and experience it first hand.

The golfers have heard about it, but now it’s time to play it in the practice rounds.

“The one thing I’ve heard from members is if you’ve been here before you can tell there’s a difference. When you’re looking down the property, you can see a little bit further down,” Rahm said. “It doesn’t necessarily play significantly different but visually there is change there.”

No matter how many trees may or may not be missing from the Masters, patrons and golfers alike can agree it does not take away from the beauty and the magic of the Masters.

