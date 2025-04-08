First-time patrons at the Masters make the most of a rainy situation

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Monday’s practice round at the Masters had to shut down early because of the weather. Patrons were allowed on the golf course for nearly three and a half hours before they were evacuated from the grounds.

Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo caught up with a few patrons who tried to find a silver lining in the rainy situation.

“It is worth every penny dollar penny that I would spend. It‘s an incredible and magical experience,” said Jake Dudley about his first-time at the Masters.

Some patrons have waited their entire life to come to the Masters. Susie Labriola waited 70 years.

“What does it mean to be here now?” Mastrangelo asked Labriola.

“I can’t even tell you it’s fabulous ... It’s everything,” she said.

John Decker waited 18 years to walk the hallowed grounds of Augusta National and finally won his ticket via the lottery.

He let his friends wait in the nearly two-hour line to buy the coveted Master merchandise. Decker wanted to walk the challenging and majestic course that he has watched on TV for years.

“The golf course is amazing. The driving range looks better than any golf course I’ve every played so we are here let’s do it,” he said.

Even though the sun never graced the grounds of Augusta National on Monday, patrons made the best of what little time they had.

They either left with a full shopping bag or a lifetime of memories — or in most cases, a little of both.

People who purchased tickets for Monday’s practice round will be refunded and have the chance to purchase tickets for next year’s Monday practice round.

