The Masters: Georgia Tech golfer Hiroshi Tai making his debut

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Georgia Tech golfer Hiroshi Tai will make his Masters debut on Thursday.

Tai secured his place in the field after won the NCAA men’s golf championship last year. He is only the fifth amateur from Georgia Tech to compete in the legendary tournament.

Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo caught up with his family as they prepare to watch their son play in the biggest tournament of his life.

“It’s unbelievable and in a way, a dream can come true for anyone who puts enough effort and consistency over the years, it will happen,” Jacky Tai said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tai’s dad Jacky, his mom Yuki and sister Yoko all made the trip to watch his every stop on the historic grounds of Augusta National.

“If you had not me a year ago, I’d be here like just watching and like, to have my brother be in the event, actually playing, that’s pretty cool. Like I wouldn’t have believed it,” Yoko said.

When Tai tees off on Thursday, he will make history as the first golfer from Singapore to compete in The Masters.

“We are proud of him. I think it’s good, definitely good for Singapore. But at the same time in this year’s field, not as many Asian players to begin with. So in a way I hope he does well,” Yuki said.

Georgia Tech golf coach Bruce Heppler is also at Augusta National. It’s the second straight year an amateur Yellow Jacket golfer has had the honor to compete in the first major of the year.

Heppler hopes that Tai trusts his talent and soaks in the incredible opportunity.

“So my goal is I’ve seen where they’ve picked you here this week. Like let’s let it go. Get back to just being yourself and put a smile on your face and appreciate this opportunity,” Heppler said. “Just try to hit great shots not worry about the consequences of hitting a bad one.”

Tai will try to be the first amateur player to win a Green Jacket or maybe he will finish as the lowest amateur and win the Silver Cup.

Either way, he will have the support of his family watching him live out a lifelong dream of playing at the Masters.

MORE MASTERS 2025 COVERAGE

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group