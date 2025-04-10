The Masters: Former champion Angel Cabrera returns to Augusta after 2-year prison sentence

AUGUSTA, Ga. — When the Masters tees off on Thursday, former champion Angel Cabrera is set to make his first appearance since he served a lengthy prison sentence for assaulting two ex-girlfriends.

Cabrera spoke to Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein about his return to Augusta.

When Cabrera won the 2009 Masters, he was fitted for his first green jacket and all the privileges that come with it, including a lifetime invitation to compete in the Masters.

But Cabrera has not played in the Masters field for the last six years. He spent two and a half years in prison for domestic abuse and then had a visa issues a year ago.

This week marked the first time that Cabrera has stepped onto the hallowed grounds of Augusta National since 2019. Through his translator, the golfer told Klein that he is appreciative of every single day and vows to make the most of a second chance.

“Life has given me another opportunity, I got to take advantage of that and I want to do the right things in this second opportunity,” he said.

The 55-year-old returned to competitive golf on the Champions Tour and won last week in South Florida.

Cabrera said he is trying to move forward from the horrible mistakes in his past.

“Obviously I regret things that happened and you learn from them, but at the same time those are in the past and we have to look forward what’s coming,” he said.

