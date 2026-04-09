MASTERS 2026: Tee times and groups for Round 1, Round 2 at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters tournament tees off on Thursday with the first round at Augusta National Golf Club.

Rory McIlroy will look to defend his 2025 Masters title, the first of his career. There have been only three repeat champions in the tournament’s history: Jack Nicklaus in 1965 and 1966, Nick Faldo in 1989 and 1990 and Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002.

Scottie Scheffler meanwhile could become the ninth player to win three green jackets. He is among the favorites in this year’s field and won in 2022 and 2024.

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The Masters will begin with a ceremonial first tee shot from Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson at 7:25 a.m. followed by the first group hitting the course.

Here are the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds at the Masters.

MASTERS TEE TIMES ROUND 1 AND ROUND 2

7:40 a.m./10:51 a.m. — Johnny Keefer, United States; Haotong Li, China.

7:50 a.m./11:03 a.m. — Naoyuki Kataoka, Japan; Max Homa, United States; Carlos Ortiz, Mexico.

8:02 a.m./11:15 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain; Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark; Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa.

8:14 a.m./11:27 a.m. — Angel Cabrera, Argentina; Sami Valimaki, Finland; a-Jackson Herrington, United States.

8:26 a.m./11:39 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, South Africa; Max Greyserman, United States; Ryan Fox, New Zealand.

8:38 a.m./11:51 a.m. — Vijay Singh, Fiji; Matt McCarty, United States; Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark.

8:50 a.m./12:03 p.m. — Kurt Kitayama, United States; Kristoffer Reitan, Norway; Casey Jarvis, South Africa.

9:02 a.m./12:15 p.m. — Bubba Watson, United States; Nico Echavarria, Colombia; a-Brandon Holtz, United States.

9:19 a.m./12:32 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Australia; Sam Burns, United States; Jake Knapp, United States.

9:31 a.m./12:44 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, United States; Ryan Gerard, United States; Nick Taylor, Canada.

9:43 a.m./12:56 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, United States; Shane Lowry, Ireland; Jason Day, Australia.

9:55 a.m./1:08 p.m. — Patrick Reed, United States; Tommy Fleetwood, England; Akshay Bhatia, United States.

10:07 a.m./1:20 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, United States; Matt Fitzpatrick, England; Xander Schauffele, United States.

10:19 a.m./1:32 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Collin Morikawa, United States; Russell Henley, United States.

10:31 a.m./1:44 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Cameron Young, United States; a-Mason Howell, United States.

10:43 a.m./1:56 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Norway; Patrick Cantlay, United States; Alex Noren, Sweden.

11:03 a.m./7:40 a.m. — Sam Stevens, United States; Sungjae Im, South Korea

11:15 a.m./7:50 a.m. — Andrew Novak, United States; Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland; Brian Campbell, United States.

11:27 a.m./8:02 a.m. — Mike Weir, Canada; Wyndham Clark, United States; a/Mateo Pulcini, Argentina.

11:39 a.m./8:14 a.m. — Zach Johnson, United States; Michael Kim, United States; Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark.

11:51 a.m./8:26 a.m. — Danny Willett, England; Davis Riley, United States; a/Ethan Fang, United States.

12:03 p.m./8:38 a.m. — Adam Scott, Australia; Daniel Berger, United States; Brian Harman, United States.

12:15 p.m./8:50 a.m. — Fred Couples, United States; Min Woo Lee, Australia; a/Fifa Laopakdee, Thailand.

12:27 p.m./9:02 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Spain; Aaron Rai, England; Jacob Bridgeman, United States.

12:44 p.m./9:19 a.m. — Harry Hall, England; Corey Conners, Canada; Michael Brennan, United States.

12:56 p.m./9:31 a.m. — J.J. Spaun, United States; Maverick McNealy, United States; Tyrrell Hatton, England.

1:08 p.m./9:43 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Spain; Chris Gotterup, United States; Ludvig Aberg, Sweden.

1:20 p.m./9:55 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, United States; Justin Rose, England; Brooks Koepka, United States.

1:32 p.m./10:07 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Austria; Ben Griffin, United States; Justin Thomas, United States.

1:44 p.m./10:19 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, United States; Robert MacIntyre, Scotland; Gary Woodland, United States.

1:56 p.m./10:31 a.m. — Harris English, United States; Marco Penge, England; Si Woo Kim, South Korea.

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