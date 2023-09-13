Marietta City School district passes directive on how to handle potentially sexually explicit books

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Marrietta City School board passed a new directive Tuesday night on how they should review and potentially remove sexually explicit books from school libraries.

The directive is the latest move made by a school board in the metro area after multiple districts have removed books that were deemed inappropriate.

The new directive will be in addition to the existing Marrietta City Schools policy.

The district already has a process parents can use to issue a complaint about a book that can lead to its potential removal.

The new directive is to set up a process to review and potentially remove books that do not meet state rules.

“This directive is being brought to bring our community together,” says Marietta City School Board Chair Kerry Minervini.

However, the community was divided Tuesday night as parents showed up to support or oppose the proposed directive.

The new directive started after the district received a complaint about two books “Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl” and “Flamer.”

Both books have been banned by other schools.

