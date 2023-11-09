Man wanted out of Tennessee arrested in SWAT situation in Marietta, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect wanted out of Bedford, Tennessee was arrested at a Marietta home.

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office called the Marietta Police Department around 6 p.m. about a fugitive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Marietta Police, the suspect’s phone pinged to a home on Charlton Trace in Marietta.

Marietta police, along with Cobb police and Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT, went to the home.

Police said there were several people at the home with the suspect, and the home belonged to one of his relatives.

Once they got everyone else out of the home, they arrested the suspect shortly after 8 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said he is wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon.

He will be extradited back to Tennessee.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Paramedics across Georgia say they’re being attacked by the patients they’re trying to help More than 400 serious assaults against EMS workers have been reported this year alone.





©2023 Cox Media Group