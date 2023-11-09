Man wanted out of Tennessee arrested in SWAT situation in Marietta, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect wanted out of Bedford, Tennessee was arrested at a Marietta home.
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office called the Marietta Police Department around 6 p.m. about a fugitive.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to Marietta Police, the suspect’s phone pinged to a home on Charlton Trace in Marietta.
Marietta police, along with Cobb police and Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT, went to the home.
Police said there were several people at the home with the suspect, and the home belonged to one of his relatives.
Once they got everyone else out of the home, they arrested the suspect shortly after 8 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man arrested after police say he shot ex-girlfriend, her son in Gwinnett County
- Conyers synagogue evacuated after bomb threat, police say
- Retired vet says he can’t afford retirement home after police say HOA members stole insurance money
Police said he is wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon.
He will be extradited back to Tennessee.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group