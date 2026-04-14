Man wanted for arrest in metro Atlanta captured at girlfriend’s home

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A man on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list was captured in north Georgia on Friday.

Now, Channel 2 Action News is learning more about how police found and captured him.

James Cotton was wanted in Floyd County for charges including felony aggravated assault and giving a false identity to law enforcement.

Deputies had warrants out for his arrest since November 2025.

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According to the Dalton Police Department, who assisted in the arrest, Cotton was found at his girlfriend’s home.

Dalton officers contacted the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office after finding him at an apartment in the city.

When officers tried to enter the home, the girlfriend answered the door in a towel and did not initially let them in.

After allowing entry, deputies from Floyd County began calling for Cotton to come out.

Searching the apartment, deputies found Cotton in a bedroom and eventually were able to get him to come outside.

Cotton was taken into custody without incident, according to the Dalton police report.

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