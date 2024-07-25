Man threatened dealership employee with gun, returned with arsenal of explosives, other weapons

COMMERCE, Ga. — Guns, knives, and explosives -- that’s what police say was in a man’s possession after he returned to his former job demanding it back.

It happened at the Dodge dealership in Commerce.

Commerce Police Chief Kenneth Harmon told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln, that Dustin Humphries, 36, had an SUV filled with weapons when he returned to his former employer demanding his job back.

“He made certain that the employee knew that he had a firearm on him, that he had a pistol on him,” Harmon said.

Police say it started Saturday when Humphries came to the Dodge and Chrysler Auto Galley on Homer Road.

Officers said they were called after Humphries threatened an employee by showing his gun.

“He challenged the employee to a fight,” Harmon said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say he left before police arrived Saturday but returned to the dealership Monday afternoon -- this time with an SUV full of weapons.

“When he returned, the employees noted he was once again armed,” Harmon told Lincoln.

Lincoln spoke with the general manager on Thursday. He declined an interview but said his employees were shaken up and they’ve had a meeting about this incident.

Within minutes of that 911 call on Monday, Commerce police were able to get on the property without being detected by Humphries.

Harmon said officers were able to get close enough to him in order to arrest him without incident before he had a chance to return to his SUV to get additional weapons.

Police found masks, bats, two guns with homemade suppressors on them, a Molotov cocktail, two knives, and camo gear.

Humphries was arrested on multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of explosives.

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 arrested for tossing puppies out of a car, abandoning them at Georgia church The pair were captured on security camera tossing the three to four month old puppies out of the car.

©2024 Cox Media Group