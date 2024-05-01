Man shot several times in southwest Atlanta, police are investigating

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in southwest Atlanta.

On Tuesday at 7:12 p.m., officers responded to a person shot on Cleveland Avenue Southwest.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance and he is stable.

APD said the victim wasn’t able to provide details on a suspect or what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

