Man shot and killed during argument at Food Mart in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Channel 2 Action News crews were on the scene Sunday night.

Police SUVs were in front of the Food Mart store on Flat Shoal Parkway.

On Sunday at 7:19 p.m., police were called out to the Food Mart on Flat Shoals Parkway about a person shot.

They arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot to death in the doorway of the store.

Police said the victim was in an argument with the suspect which led to the shooting.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

