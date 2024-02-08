Man shot by Ga. officers after driving 100 miles per hour through construction zone, GBI says

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Georgia officers shot a man after he allegedly drove about 100 miles per hour through a construction zone, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said a man identified as 26-year-old Jermaine Hernandez of Phenix City, Alabama drove through a construction zone on Manchester Expressway with speeds reaching about 100 miles per hour.

During the traffic stop, his car reportedly backfired, causing a loud noise that sounded like gunfire, according to the GBI. Officers then shot at Hernandez multiple times, hitting him.

Hernandez was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured.

The incident is still being investigated.

