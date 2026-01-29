Man sentenced for kidnapping baby, robbing students and helping DeKalb inmates escape

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who kidnapped a child, pulled a gun on high school students during a robbery and helped inmates escape will spend years in prison.

Dieu Doumdje pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the three separate crimes on Wednesday, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

Back in 2021, police said Doumdje, then 17, stole a vehicle with a 1-year-old boy inside of it. His parents were unloading groceries at the time of the kidnapping.

The state issued Amber Alert for the boy, who officers found 36 hours later. Our Channel 2 Action News cameras were there for the family’s reunion.

Three years later in Sept. 2024, police said Doumdje pulled a gun on two Clarkston High School students. The students said they followed a classmate to an apartment complex and Doumdje was waiting for them behind a dumpster.

“He pointed a handgun at the students and took their phones and money. Doumdje then told the students to return to school and not look back or he would shoot," the DA’s office said.

The teens were not hurt.

Just last month, prosecutors said Doumdje helped three of his fellow DeKalb County Jail inmates escape. He held a blanket up to block the jailers’ view so they could escape. The inmates were later caught in Florida after they kidnapped a Lyft driver.

The judge sentenced Doumdje to 30 years with 15 to serve. He will not eligible for parole.

