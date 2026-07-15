Man sentenced to 30 years after pleading guilty to meth trafficking

CEDARTOWN, Ga. — A Cedartown man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Polk and Haralson County District Attorney’s Office.

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According to prosecutors, officers discovered nearly 650 grams of methamphetamine, more than 23 times the amount required under Georgia law for a trafficking charge.

Mitchell Ryan McChargue was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 25 years to be served in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections.

He was also ordered to pay a $500,000 fine.

The case began on December 23, 2024, when concerned citizens called 911 to report two people who were unresponsive inside a vehicle parked at a local restaurant.

Officers responded and discovered the drugs.

McChargue pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in methamphetamine.

His co-defendant, Gina Nicole Gonzalez, 36, was sentenced in January to 30 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison, after pleading guilty to trafficking involving a smaller amount of methamphetamine.

“Because concerned citizens took the time to report what they believed was an emergency, law enforcement officers were able to uncover a major trafficking operation and remove over half of a kilo of methamphetamine from our streets,” District Attorney Jaeson Smith wrote in a statement.

The Cedartown Police Department and the GBI Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the Polk and Haralson County District Attorney’s Office.

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