Man pleads guilty to deadly shooting years after being arrested in Sandy Springs hospital bed

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of a 2022 shooting that left one man dead and another person injured has pleaded guilty.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says Nathan Highsmith pleaded guilty to felony murder on Thursday morning.

Highsmith, then 26, was accused of shooting two people on Golden Spring Road in Pickens County in January 2022.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Investigators were able to track his car to Sandy Springs later the same day.

Police found him in a hospital bed at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital and arrested him.

After pleading guilty, Highsmith was sentenced to 40 years with 22 years to serve in prison.

