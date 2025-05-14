Man offering cattle sales online accused of theft

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say a man offered cattle for sale, made buyers pay a deposit and failed to deliver the animals.

Victims say Garrett Hill, also known as Jared Smith, advertised cattle for sale, required buyers to pay a deposit through Cash App or an online transfer and then never delivered the cattle.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture says 13 people were duped by the scheme, some in Georgia and some in Arkansas, and more victims are possible in the case.

Hill, a Franklin County resident who authorities accuse of cattle theft by deception, was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on May 7.

Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement said they are coordinating with Franklin County’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement on this investigation.

Officials encourage anyone who may have fallen victim to the scheme to reach out to Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture offered a warning to people buying pets over the internet, saying it’s a good idea to exercise similar caution when buying cattle, too.

“Many of these criminals operate overseas,“ the department’s website cautions. “Finding and prosecuting them could be extremely difficult; maybe impossible. Research the seller thoroughly. Only purchase from sellers you can validate.”

Those seeking to buy cattle can find them at auction. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a list of feeder cattle auction sites.

