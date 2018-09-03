  • Pedestrian killed by Amtrak train while walking on tracks, police say

    CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a pedestrian was hit by an Amtrak train while they were walking along the tracks, according to a news release.

    Officials said the person was trespassing on the tracks in Bremen when the train hit them.

    No one on board the train was hurt. 

    Amtrak police is working with law enforcement to investigate the incident. The train was delayed for an hour.

