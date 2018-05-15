Man gets 15 years for one of the worst cases of animal cruelty in county history

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - The man at the middle of what’s been called one of the worst cases of animal cruelty in Polk County history was sentenced Tuesday.
Devechio Rowland was found guilty of more than 200 counts of dog fighting and animal cruelty last month.
Last August, police found 107 dogs on Rowland’s property that they describes as “half-dead.” Horrifying video showed the skin and bones animals in need of medical care chained in the woods.
Tuesday afternoon, Judge Richard Sutton sentenced Rowland to 50 years – 15 of it in prison and 35 years of probation.
