Man found shot to death next to car in middle of Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Neighbors in southwest Atlanta woke up to gunshots and a man dead in the middle of the street.

The shooting happened Monday just before 6 a.m. on Cornell Blvd.

One neighbor said she heard around half a dozen gunshots. There were three to four at first.

“…then a pause for like two seconds. Then another shot," said the neighbor, who was too fearful to show her face on camera.

Atlanta police responded and found a man dead outside a red Kia. It appeared that the man fell from the driver’s seat and out onto the street.

“We’re still working on that to find his connection to that vehicle. we believe it is his vehicle but we’re still working out all the circumstances of that," Lt. Christapher Butler told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach.

There was also a pickup truck parked in the opposite direction next to his car that neighbors didn’t recognize.

“The truck is parked in the middle of the street and I didn’t see the truck or the car yesterday,” neighbor Clifford Walton said. “I don’t know if that truck is involved or not, but it’s never parked there every morning that I come through…"

Investigators collected shell casings from the road and detectives canvassed up and down Cornell Blvd. They are looking for any homes that might have cameras that capture a suspect or what happened.

