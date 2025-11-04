Local

Man found shot to death in Atlanta post office parking lot

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Deadly shooting outside US Post Office A man was found shot to death in the parking lot of the US Post Office on Crown Road on Nov. 3, 2025.
Atlanta police and the United States Postal Inspection Service are investigating a deadly shooting in a post office parking lot.

The shooting happened outside the USPS office on Crown Roan late Monday night. Officers found a man who was shot and killed outside a car.

Police searched outside the building and in the grass looking for evidence. Investigators are working to find out who shot the man and why.

So far, they do not have a description of the shooter.

