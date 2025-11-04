Man found shot to death in Atlanta post office parking lot

Atlanta police and the United States Postal Inspection Service are investigating a deadly shooting in a post office parking lot.

The shooting happened outside the USPS office on Crown Roan late Monday night. Officers found a man who was shot and killed outside a car.

Police searched outside the building and in the grass looking for evidence. Investigators are working to find out who shot the man and why.

So far, they do not have a description of the shooter.

