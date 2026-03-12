Man escapes from northeast Georgia jail, returns minutes later

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office said a man incarcerated at the county’s detention center escaped on Monday morning.

Richard Jason Crump, 45, now faces a charge for escaping the jail after leaving while on a work detail.

Deputies said around 8:09 a.m., Crump used a tool shed to climb over the back of the jail’s outer perimeter fence to go outside of the secure area.

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Once he was outside, Crump walked through the woods between the jail and the county recycling center.

The sheriff’s office said investigators saw Crump in the wood line on Boen Creek Road, across the street from the sheriff’s office.

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When investigators couldn’t see a work detail truck parked anywhere nearby, they called out to Crump. Crump then walked back through the woods toward the detention center.

After being out o the jail for about 15 minutes, Crump climbed back over the fence from where he escaped.

During the incident, the jail was on lockdown.

Now, the sheriff’s office is investigating the security breach so it doesn’t happen again.

“Fortunately, this event was resolved in a timely manner and without further incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office takes the safety of our community, staff and inmates very seriously and will continue working to maintain and achieve the highest level of security within the detention center.”

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