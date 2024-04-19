Man dies after extended drill on construction truck hits overpass, flipping vehicle

MACON, Ga. — A worker is dead after the extended drill arm of the construction vehicle he was driving hit an overpass and flipped the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The accident happened on Interstate 475 North in Bibb County just after noon on Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Witnesses said a Kenworth construction vehicle was traveling north and tried to go under an overpass when the vehicle’s equipment struck the bridge. Deputies said the truck’s drill was extended at the time. The truck turned over.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The driver, identified only as a 39-year-old man, was pulled from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, where he died.

Three other vehicles sustained minor damage but were not injured.

Man dies trying to cross busy Atlanta road, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group