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Man attacked with pickaxe, nearly killed during west Georgia fight

By WSBTV.com News Staff
File photo of pickaxe Aged Abandoned Pickaxe on the Ground Closeup Photo. Sepia Color Grading. (Tomasz Zajda - stock.adobe.com)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A LaGrange man is facing an attempted murder charge after attacking a man with a pickaxe on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a fight on East Bacon Street before 10:30 a.m. where they found an unresponsive man lying in the middle of the street.

He had suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a trauma center. There is no word on his current condition.

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Investigators say they learned that Emmanuel Boyd used a pickaxe to attack the man and ran off before police arrived.

Boyd was later arrested and charged with attempted malice murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. He is being held in the Troup County Jail.

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