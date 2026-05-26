Man attacked with pickaxe, nearly killed during west Georgia fight

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A LaGrange man is facing an attempted murder charge after attacking a man with a pickaxe on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a fight on East Bacon Street before 10:30 a.m. where they found an unresponsive man lying in the middle of the street.

He had suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a trauma center. There is no word on his current condition.

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Investigators say they learned that Emmanuel Boyd used a pickaxe to attack the man and ran off before police arrived.

Boyd was later arrested and charged with attempted malice murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. He is being held in the Troup County Jail.

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