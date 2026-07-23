Man on Atlanta’s Top 10 Most Wanted list caught nearly 5 years after deadly shooting

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives has been taken into custody years after police say he shot and killed another man.

Atlanta police arrested 24-year-old Darius Williams with the help of federal partners and Athens-Clarke County SWAT teams.

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On Oct. 16, 2021, police found a 33-year-old man shot inside a vehicle in the middle of Niskey Lake Road in southwest Atlanta. The man died at the scene. The Fulton County Examiner’s Office identified him as William Zackary Berry.

Police later identified Williams as the suspect and he was eventually placed on the department’s Top 10 fugitive list. Now nearly five years later, Williams is in the Fulton County Jail on murder and fugitive from justice charges.

Investigators said they found several driver’s licenses from other states where Williams was arrested. They believe he used these names to avoid capture for the last four and half years.

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