Man accused of stealing printers from Office Depot he bought to give away to mom’s craft class

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man says his life was put in danger after a store accused of him of stealing printers and called the police.

Police let Annarrion Wilcox, 21, go after he showed them receipts for the printers.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with Wilcox and his mother, who believes her son was racially profiled.

Wilcox says an employee at an Office Depot in Cobb County accused him of stealing printers from two stores.

“I seen the cops behind me and they told me to stop,” he recalled.

He later learned an employee had called 911 and accused him of stealing.

“He’s already went to one store not far from here and now he’s in my store trying to do the same thing,” the employee can be heard saying in the 911 call obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

Wilcox showed officers receipts and they let him go, but asked why he needed so many printers.

Cassandra Wilcox, his mother, owns what she describes as a “multi-million dollar” craft sublimation business called Blanks Galore.

She gives out the printers to students in her craft sublimation classes, so she sent her son out to buy more printers.

“When he told me...I was livid,” she said.

Office Depot told Jones that they do not condone racial profiling and denies it happened in this case.

Wilcox’s attorney says this could have ended in a tragedy.

“We’re gonna ensure that they don’t make the mistake of calling the police on somebody else,” attorney Harry Daniels said.

Office Depot said they have tried to reach out to Wilcox to address his concerns.

Daniels says he has spoken to Office Depot and is considering legal options.

