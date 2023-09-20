Royal flush: Police bust illegal gambling operation at Gwinnett County bar

DULUTH, Ga. — Police raided a Gwinnett County bar that was suspected of being the site of illegal gambling.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Gwinnett County officials conducted a search warrant on Sept.11 at the Royal Flush Bar and Grill on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.
During the raid, police said they found more than $50,000 in cash, along with gambling-related paraphernalia and other evidence.
Authorities issued arrest warrants for the three owners of the business, Michael Kim,56, of Duluth, Ingram Boykins, 52, of Lawrenceville, and Robert Utes,56, of Jefferson. Officials said they are currently wanted.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘I wanna put icing all over you.’ Fire instructor accused of sexually harassing, touching recruit
- Quavo steps up advocacy against gun violence after Takeoff shot, killed
- Every phone and TV in the US will be getting an alert on Oct. 4
Gwinnett Police arrested the following for illegal gambling, including five employees and 13 customers:
- Jennia Washington Hicks, 42, of Atlanta – Commercial Gambling
- Almena Denise Mccall, 47, of Forest Park – Commercial Gambling
- Joseph Flauta, 58, of Lawrenceville – Commercial Gambling
- Victoria Sue Um,38, of Buford – Commercial Gambling
- Lamech Thomas, 21, of Jonesboro – Commercial Gambling
- James Walter Leverette, 45, of Atlanta
- Barrington Ricardo Anderson, 41, of Columbia, SC
- Robert Alexander Hill, 44, of Lagrange
- John Psomiadis,66, of Atlanta
- Duc Thanh Le, 25, of Norcross
- Ayotunde Olufemi Dennis,38, of Atlanta
- Ramsey Poyner Jones,54, of Chamblee
- Vincent Mitchell Viani,39, of Yantic, CT
- Yongrui Liu,36, of West Covina, CA
- Hyungi Lee, 34, of Duluth
- Anthony Eli Brown,55, of Dacula
- Ho Son, 49, of Acworth
- Gao Jie Guangie,52, Duluth
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Anyone with information regarding this case or who knows the whereabouts of Kim, Boykins and Utes is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5000. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group