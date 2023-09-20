Royal flush: Police bust illegal gambling operation at Gwinnett County bar

DULUTH, Ga. — Police raided a Gwinnett County bar that was suspected of being the site of illegal gambling.

Gwinnett County officials conducted a search warrant on Sept.11 at the Royal Flush Bar and Grill on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.

During the raid, police said they found more than $50,000 in cash, along with gambling-related paraphernalia and other evidence.

Authorities issued arrest warrants for the three owners of the business, Michael Kim,56, of Duluth, Ingram Boykins, 52, of Lawrenceville, and Robert Utes,56, of Jefferson. Officials said they are currently wanted.

Gwinnett Police arrested the following for illegal gambling, including five employees and 13 customers:

Jennia Washington Hicks, 42, of Atlanta – Commercial Gambling

Almena Denise Mccall, 47, of Forest Park – Commercial Gambling

Joseph Flauta, 58, of Lawrenceville – Commercial Gambling

Victoria Sue Um,38, of Buford – Commercial Gambling

Lamech Thomas, 21, of Jonesboro – Commercial Gambling

James Walter Leverette, 45, of Atlanta

Barrington Ricardo Anderson, 41, of Columbia, SC

Robert Alexander Hill, 44, of Lagrange

John Psomiadis,66, of Atlanta

Duc Thanh Le, 25, of Norcross

Ayotunde Olufemi Dennis,38, of Atlanta

Ramsey Poyner Jones,54, of Chamblee

Vincent Mitchell Viani,39, of Yantic, CT

Yongrui Liu,36, of West Covina, CA

Hyungi Lee, 34, of Duluth

Anthony Eli Brown,55, of Dacula

Ho Son, 49, of Acworth

Gao Jie Guangie,52, Duluth

Anyone with information regarding this case or who knows the whereabouts of Kim, Boykins and Utes is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5000. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online.

