Man accused of kidnapping NC woman, hitchhiking to GA back in custody

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — An armed and dangerous North Carolina man who allegedly hitchhiked to Georgia is back in police custody.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The North Carolina Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said on Nov. 30. a citizen picked a man and woman, later identified as Jordan Hedden and Stephanie Neace, who were hitchhiking.

After the duo got into the vehicle, deputies said that’s when Hedden kidnapped the citizen, forcing her into the back seat and driving the vehicle.

Neace was arrested and taken into custody in Georgia. Authorities did not specify where she is being held.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Saturday, authorities said Hedden entered a Tennessee home with a gun. After the gun was confiscated, he hitchhiked into Georgia.

On Monday, the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office announced that Hedden was taken into custody in Union County.

No other details were released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Jury selection begins for retrial of attorney accused of killing his wife

©2023 Cox Media Group