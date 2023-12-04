Holiday synchronized lights displays pays homage to Georgia Bulldogs

HAMILTON, Ga. — A Georgia homeowner is helping to make spirits bright this season through his love of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Larry Dorne sent Channel 2 Action News video of his synchronized light show set up at his home along Sweetbay Parkway in Hamilton, Georgia.

The display features the Georgia Bulldog’s logo across Christmas trees and other light displays across the front yard of his home.

This is just one theme that plays at the home during the Christmas season.

In a post on the Listentotheselights Hamilton Ga Facebook page, it said the displays play every night from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and go until 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Outside surround sound plays with the display, but you can also hear the music through your car’s radio by tuning into 101.1 FM.

Dorne also uses the display to raise money for FOCUS Ministries, which is a faith-based nonprofit that provides emotional, financial, and educational programs to the residents of Harris County.

