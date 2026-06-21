Man accused of dealing methamphetamine in north Georgia denied bond

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody after an investigation led to accusations he was distributing illegal narcotics across the county.

The sheriff’s office said the Narcotics Unit received a tip that David Adam Wilhite, 41 of Toccoa, was involved in dealing meth around the county.

Investigators started looking into Wilhite and learned he as already on felony probation for multiple drug-related offenses and was on probation.

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On Wednesday night, deputies with the Uniform Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop, finding Wilhite driving a vehicle that allegedly had been involved in multiple violations.

While investigating, deputies found what was suspected to be meth. Wilhite was arrested and taken to the Stephens County Jail.

During their investigation, SCSO said deputies searched a home linked to Wilhite, finding a safe with 55.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other evidence indicating Wilhite was distributing illegal drugs.

As a result, Wilhite was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possess of methamphetamine.

A judge denied him bond and he remains in custody at the Stephens County Jail.

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