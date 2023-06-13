Maker of EpiPen sending payment to customers as part of settlement

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — If you overpaid for an EpiPen for allergies and participated in the class action lawsuit, you could be getting money back this week.

The drugmaker formerly known as Mylan is sending payments as a part of a class action settlement.

Channel 2 Action News talked to Germaine Duncan about the high price of EpiPens in 2016.

“We had to decide whether we are going to pay our mortgage or car note,” she said.

Her son Ronald had an allergic reaction to peanuts which can be deadly.

Doctors told the DeKalb County mother her son needed an EpiPen with him at all times.

But the allergic reaction-reversing drug only has a one-year shelf life.

“If I don’t use it, I’ve wasted $980,” Duncan said.

In 2016, a two-pack of EpiPens cost more than $500 after using a coupon.

That same two-pack used to cost about $95 in 2007.

Viatris, the drugmaker formerly known as Mylan, reached a $264 million settlement in 2022.

The settlement resolves a class action lawsuit alleging it engaged in a scheme to delay generic competition to EpiPens, which cost less.

An email recently sent to EpiPen buyers who registered for the settlement said the payments will be sent between June 14 and June 19.

Viatris said the settlement does not contain any admission of liability.

