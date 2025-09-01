Mainly dry, comfortable weather in metro area for Labor Day

It’s Labor Day and the weather is expected to say mainly dry and comfortable. It will feel more like late September than early September today!

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says while most of us will stay dry, there is a chance of a shower this afternoon over far north Georgia.

Monahan said the mainly dry weather is expected to hold through Tuesday.

Heading into Wednesday and Thursday, there’s more of a chance of scattered showers and isolated storms as the weather warms up and there’s more humidity.

Monahan said the week’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s later this week and there’s a chance for isolated storms each day this coming weekend.

Here’s what to know for the week ahead:

Tuesday mainly dry

Better chance for scattered showers and isolated storms Wednesday into Thursday

Turning more warmer and more humid

Highs in the mid to upper 80s later this week

A chance for isolated storms each day this weekend

