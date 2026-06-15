Mahjong and adoptable pets unite for a cause

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Mahjong players have the opportunity to go to the dogs on June 20 (or rather, the dogs will go to Mahjong players).

Puppy Love Mahjong, an afternoon that combines open Mahjong play with adoptable pets, will take place at the Brookhaven City Centre from noon to 4 p.m. Explore Brookhaven and Two Sparrows Mahjong are organizing the event.

Individuals or teams can buy tickets for the event, with the proceeds benefitting LifeLine Animal Project, a nonprofit that cares for and find homes for animals.

“Guests will enjoy games, community connections, pet-friendly vendors, local organizations, and opportunities to support animal adoption efforts,” the announcement said. “While Mah Jong players can purchase individual seats or tables, pet lovers are welcome to attend free of charge to meet the animals and enjoy the festivities.”

Attendees can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a Mahjong prize package valued at approximately $740, featuring a sold-out Two Sparrows Lucky Ladybug tile set and other premium accessories.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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