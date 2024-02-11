Lyft offering $20 credit to customers in Georgia for Super Bowl Sunday

Lyft is offering a one-time $20 credit to keep customers in Georgia safe for the Super Bowl.
The credit will be available through Monday at 6 a.m.
Lyft said this promotion is to encourage sober driving this Super Bowl.
The company said these credits will be e distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Lyft users can enter the code GAFB2024 in their app to access the credits.
