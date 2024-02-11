Lyft offering $20 credit to customers in Georgia for Super Bowl Sunday

Lyft is offering a one-time $20 credit to keep customers in Georgia safe for the Super Bowl.

The credit will be available through Monday at 6 a.m.

Lyft said this promotion is to encourage sober driving this Super Bowl.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The company said these credits will be e distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Lyft users can enter the code GAFB2024 in their app to access the credits.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fulton County residents still can’t use most services online, but some can be done in person

©2023 Cox Media Group